The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers Friday.

The 24-year-old has one goal in 15 games with the Flyers this season. He skated in one game with the New York Islanders this season before being waived in October, where he was claimed by the Flyers. Bellows was waived again on Dec. 1 and was re-assigned to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he had three goals and nine points in 11 games.

The last two games, Bellows has zero points and is averaging just over six minutes of ice time.

Drafted 19th overall by the Islanders at the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows made his NHL debut on Feb. 4, 2020, where he notched his first career NHL points with an assist on Derick Brassard's goal in a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars.

The Edina, Minn., product has 12 goals and 26 points in 83 career NHL games split between the Flyers and Islanders.

In other waivers news, New York Rangers defenceman Libor Hajek cleared waivers as well as Flyers prospect defenceman Linus Hogberg, who was placed on unconditional waivers for contract termination.