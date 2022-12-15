The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenceman Tony DeAngelo on non-roster due to personal reasons on Thursday.

The team recalled forward Olle Lycksell to fill his place on the roster.

DeAngelo, 27, has four goals and 14 points in 26 games this season, his first with the Flyers.

Acquiring DeAngelo was one of the biggest splashes the Flyers made this off-season, trading three picks to the Carolina Hurricanes for the defenceman. He signed to a two-year, $10 million contract shortly after the trade was completed

DeAngelo had 10 goals and 51 points in 64 games last season in Carolina after playing just six games in the previous season with the New York Rangers due to a team suspension stemming from an incident with a teammate following a game.

The Flyers (9-14-7) will visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.