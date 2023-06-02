The Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday that the club has promoted Alyn McCauley to assistant general manager, Riley Armstrong to director of player development and Nick Schultz to assistant director of player development.

The Flyers also relieved Mike O'Connell, John Riley and Kjell Samuelsson of their duties.

McCauley is entering his seventh season with the Flyers organization. He previously served as a pro scout and director of player personnel. Prior to his time in Philadelphia, he spent nine seasons with the Los Angeles Kings as a pro scout and helped them win the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championships.

"I'm excited to announce the promotions of Alyn, Riley and Nick," said general manager Daniel Briere. "These three have been around the organization for some time, in particularly, with our current prospects and young players, so I know they will each provide the direction and leadership that is necessary to get our future assets to the NHL level."

Armstrong is entering his third season with the team after spending the last two years as an assistant coach with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Schultz has spent four years with Philadelphia as the club's player development coach after wrapping up his NHL playing career where he skated in 1,069 games with Minnesota, Edmonton, Columbus and Philadelphia.