Flyers place G Hart on IR with upper-body injury
TSN.ca Staff
The Philadelphia Flyers placed goaltender Carter Hart on injured reserve on Wednesday.
Hart played just under 10 minutes during Friday's 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes due to an upper-body injury. He did, however, practice with the team on Monday.
The 24-year-old has a 10-11-6 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average this season.
The Flyers have goaltenders Felix Sandstrom and Samuel Ersson on their roster behind Hart.
Also on Wednesday, the Flyers have recalled forward Olle Lycksell from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and will place centre Max Willman on waivers for purpose of assignment to the Phantoms.
Lycksell, 23, has five goals and 18 points in 19 games with the Phantoms this season.
Willman, 27, appeared in nine games with the Flyers this season and did not record a point.