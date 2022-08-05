The Philadelphia Flyers signed winger Zack MacEwen to a one-year, $925,000 contract on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

A restricted free agent this summer, MacEwen was scheduled to have his arbitration hearing with the Flyers on Monday. The deal is less than the $990,000 qualifying offer MacEwen received earlier this off-season, but is a one-way contract.

The 26-year-old posted three goals and nine points in 75 games last season while accumulating 110 penalty minutes.

MacEwen was undrafted in the NHL and began his career with the Vancouver Canucks during 2018-19 season. He spent three years with the Canucks before joining the Flyers prior to last season.