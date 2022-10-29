Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier underwent back revision surgery and is expected to miss three to four months and forward James van Riemsdyk will be out for approximately six weeks after left finger surgery.

Couturier, 29, only played 29 games in 2021-22 as he missed a significant portion of the season with a back injury that required surgery in February. He had six goals and 17 points last season. He missed all of training camp.

Drafted eighth overall by the Flyers at the 2011 NHL Draft, Couturier won the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2020. In 721 career NHL games, the Phoenix, Ariz., native has 180 goals and 460 points.

van Riemsdyk, 33, has two goals and five points in six games to start the 2022-23 campaign.

He is the in the final season of a five-year, $35 million contract with an average annual value of $7 million.

The Flyers are 5-2 to start the season and are back in action Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.