Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier is week-to-week with an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp.

Couturier, 29, only played 29 games in 2021-22 as he missed a significant portion of the season with a back injury that required surgery in February. He had six goals and 17 points last season.

Drafted eighth overall by the Flyers at the 2011 NHL Draft, Couturier won the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2020.

Internationally, he won gold with Canada at the 2015 World Championships and silver in 2017 and 2019.

In 721 career NHL games, the Phoenix, Ariz., native has 180 goals and 460 points.