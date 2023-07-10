The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Cam York to a two-year, $3.2 million contract ($1.6 million AAV), the team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old recorded a career high 20 points (two goals and 18 assists) in 54 games with the Flyers last season.

He ranked third among Flyers defencemen in assists and was tied for fourth in scoring last season.

York was originally selected 14th overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Draft.

He has also represented the United States in several international competitions, including the 2018 and 2019 U-18 World Championships and the 2020 and 2-21 World Junior Championships. He served as captain in 2021.