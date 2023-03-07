The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Will Zmolek to a one-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2023-24 season, president of hockey operations and general manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Tuesday.

Zmolek, 23, served as alternate captain of Bemidji State University of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, recording four goals and 21 points in 36 games this season.

The 6-foot-4 native of Rochester, Minn., will report to AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Zmolek was named a finalist for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award. In 126 career games with Bemidji State, he recorded nine goals and 37 assists. His father, Doug Zmolek, was drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1989 NHL Draft and played eight seasons in the league with the San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, and Chicago Blackhawks.