The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Samuel Ersson to a two-year, $2.9 million contract, it was announced Saturday morning.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.45 million.

The 23-year-old appeared in 12 NHL games last season for the Flyers, posting a record of 6-3-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. He also played in 42 regular season games for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, going 24-17-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .900 save percentage.

A native of Falun, Sweden, Ersson in the fifth round (No. 143 overall) by the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft.