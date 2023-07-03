The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Marc Staal to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Staal, 36, had three goals and 15 points in 82 games last season with the Florida Panthers. In the playoffs, he appeared in 21 games as the Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 12th overall pick by the New York Rangers at the 2005 NHL Draft, Staal was named an All-Star in 2011.

In 1,101 career NHL games, the Thunder Bay, Ont., product has 52 goals and 229 points split between the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Panthers.

