The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Noah Cates to a two-year, $5.25 million contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration.

Cates will carry a cap hit of $2.625 million under the new deal.

OFFICIAL: We've agreed to terms with forward Noah Cates on a two-year, $5.25 million contract ($2.625 million AAV). https://t.co/h4DV0xxEbX — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 10, 2023

The 24-year-old is coming off his first full season in the NHL, posting 13 goals and 38 points in 82 games.

A fifth-round pick of the Flyers in 2017, Cates had five goals and nine points in 16 games upon joining the Flyers out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2021-22.

Cates played for Team USA at the 2022 Olympics, posting one goal in four games.