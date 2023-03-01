The Philadelphia Flyers are taking calls on defenceman Ivan Provorov as Friday's trade deadline nears, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger notes that, as with other top-four defencemen with term, it would take a large offer to convince Philadelphia to move the blueliner.

Provorov, 26, has four goals and 22 points in 61 games with the Flyers this season. He is signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $6.75 million.

Selected seventh overall by the Flyers in the 2015 NHL Draft, Provorov has 63 goals and 212 points in 511 games.

Flyers' van Riemsdyk also drawing interest

As the trade market continues to thin ahead of the deadline, Flyers pending unrestricted free agent James van Riemsdyk is also believed to be drawing interest.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun report the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are among the teams to show interest in the veteran winger.

"Yeah, suddenly the Flyers are getting more calls on him which is natural given that some of the teams were looking above him on their list and those players are no longer available," LeBrun said. "Vegas is one of those teams. Minnesota was for a while but of course the Wild on this day acquiring two forwards in Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist so they're likely out now. Winnipeg and Calgary have shown a bit of interest in JVR as well. So the asking price depends on the team.

"But I think if you look at the Calle Jarnkrok return from a year ago when he was dealt, a second and a third, is what Calgary paid for the pending UFA and I think the Flyers are looking at something around there between now and Friday's deadline."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last week that the Flyers are willing to retain a portion of van Riemsdyk's $7 million cap hit to complete a trade.

The 33-year-old has nine goals and 23 points in 40 games this season, the fifth in his second stint with the Flyers.

Selected second overall by the Flyers in the 2007 Draft, van Riemsdyk spent three years with Philadelphia to open his career before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He returned to the Flyers in 2018, signing his current five-year, $35 million contract in free agency.

Sitting 13 points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with one more game played. Philadelphia is on track to miss the postseason for the third straight year.