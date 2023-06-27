The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

The Flyers are retaining 50 per cent of Hayes' $7.14 million salary over the next three years as part of the trade.

Tuesday's deal comes days after a trade that would have sent Hayes and other pieces to the Blues fell apart as St. Louis defenceman Torey Krug was unwilling to waive his no-trade clause.

The 31-year-old Hayes had the best season of his career when it comes to point production in 2022-23, posting 18 goals and 54 points over 81 games with the Flyers.

Hayes is entering the fifth year of seven-year, $50-million contract signed with the Flyers in 2019.

Drafted 24th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, Hayes has scored 155 goals and 230 assists over 634 games with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets and Flyers. He has eight goals and 18 assists over 56 playoff games, including 16 games with the Flyers in 2020.

Flyers stay busy

The Philadelphia Flyers were very active in trade talks over the weekend, but saw two potential trades fall through.

The Flyers were reportedly close to a deal to send Hayes and Travis Sanheim to the Blues before it fell apart on Krug's decision. The team was reportedly set to receive a first-round pick back from the Blues in that deal.

The Carolina Hurricanes were also in talks with Philadelphia on a deal to re-acquire Tony DeAngelo, but those discussions "hit a snag," according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere appears to leading the team into a rebuild, having already moved Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets this off-season.

Briere set the tone for major changes upon being given the interim GM title in March, before taking on the role full-time in May.

“I don’t think this is a quick fix,” Briere said at the time. “That’s my belief and that’s why I’m not afraid to use the word rebuild.”

The Flyers currently enter the first round of the draft Wednesday with two selections - their own at seventh overall and the Los Angeles Kings' at 22nd overall.