Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny left Monday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury and did not return.

The veteran winger took a big hit in the second period and appeared to be in discomfort skating back to the bench. He went down the tunnel shortly after and did not return to the bench for the third period.

Head coach John Tortorella did not have an update on Konecny after the game.

Prior to departing, Konecny had a goal and an assist in 12:40 of ice time as the Flyers went on to win Monday's matchup 4-3, snapping their four-game skid.

The 25-year-old entered Monday's game with 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points in 51 games this season, his seventh in Philadelphia after being selected No. 24 overall in 2015.

Philadelphia (23-25-10) will be back in action on Tuesday in Edmonton against the Oilers.