The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year, $50 million contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million.

Sanheim was previously scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency next summer. He carries a cap hit of $4.675 million this season in the last of a two-year deal signed in 2021.

The 26-year-old posted seven goals and 31 points in 80 games last season, his fifth with the Flyers.

Selected 17th overall by the Flyers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Sanheim has 29 goals and 116 points in 335 career games.