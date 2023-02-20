Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Travis Sanheim was a last-minute scratch from Monday's lineup against the Calgary Flames.

The Philadelphia Inquirers Giana Han confirmed that Sanheim was a healthy scratch.

Scratches: Travis Sanheim and Kieffer Bellows



Sanheim, 26, has four goals and 12 assists in 57 games this season. In 80 games last season, the Elkhorn, Man., native tallied seven goals and 31 points.

Originally selected 17th overall by the Flyers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Sanheim has scored 33 goals and 132 points in 392 games.

Next season will be the first of an eight-year, $50 million ($6.25 million AAV) contract he signed with the club last October that contains a full no-trade clause until 2027-28.