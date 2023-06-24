The Philadelphia Flyers are working to send defenceman Tony DeAngelo to the Carolina Hurricanes, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Further to @FriedgeHNIC, Carolina working to complete a Tony DeAngelo trade which likely will be completed Sunday. Flyers would retain 50 percent on DeAngelo. Flyers would be getting a prospect from Carolina. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2023

DeAngelo, 27, is scheduled to have a $5 million cap hit for the 2023-24 season but the Flyers are expected retain 50 per cent of his salary.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman recorded 11 goals and 42 points in 70 games in his only season with the Flyers last season.

DeAngelo would be rejoining the Hurricanes after they traded him to the Flyers for three draft picks in July of 2022. He had 10 goals and 61 points in 64 games with the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 season.

Carolina received a 2024 2nd, 2023 3rd and 2022 4th from Philadelphia for Tony DeAngelo last July ... and will reacquire him for pennies on the dollar. https://t.co/zy8SCuuLEX — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 25, 2023

Drafted 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 draft, DeAngelo has 45 goals and 199 points in 340 career games split between the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Hurricanes, and Flyers.

The Sewell, N.J., native represented the United States at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal, recording two goals and three points in five games en route to a fifth-place finish.