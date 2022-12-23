The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal with right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Kimbrel, 34, pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, where he appeared in 63 games and recorded 22 saves with a 3.75 earned runs against average.

He led the league in saves in four consecutive seasons with the Atlanta Braves, from 2011-2014, earned Rookie of the Year honours with them in 2011, has been named to eight All-Star teams and finished in the top 10 of Cy Young Award voting five times in his career.

Originally drafted by the Braves in the third round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft, he debuted with the team in 2010. He has also played for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox in his 13-year career.

Known for his imposing pre-pitch routine where he leans forward and stares at the batter, the Huntsville, Ala. native has appeared in 709 games in his career, with 394 saves and a 2.31 ERA in 688.1 innings pitched.

His 394 career saves rank seventh in MLB history, and he will move into sixth all-time with 29 saves next season.