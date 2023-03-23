Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a game on Thursday and will miss the entire 2023 season as a result, the team announced.

Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins underwent an MRI today that revealed a left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear that will require surgery. The recommended surgery is an ACL reconstruction. Additional details regarding the surgery, including the date and surgeon, are to be determined. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 23, 2023

In a statement released, the team indicated the injury will require surgery to repair. There is no date scheduled for the surgery as of now.

Hoskins suffered the injury while attempting to field a ground ball and was carted off the field, though manager Rob Thompson indicated Hoskins had been walking around in the clubhouse afterwards, referring to it as "a good sign."

The 30-year-old appeared in 156 games for the Phillies last season, where he hit .246 with 30 home runs and 79 runs batted in.

He hit a total of six home runs in 17 games during the Phillies surprising run to the World Series last season.

The Sacramento, CA native debuted with the Phillies in the 2017 season and has spent all six of his major league seasons with Philadelphia. In 667 career MLB games, he has hit .242 with 148 HR and 405 RBI. His 116 walks in the 2019 season led the National League.

Philadelphia is dealing with a lot of injury concerns as their quest to repeat as National League champs gets underway: they will be without former MVP Bryce Harper until at least the All-Star break as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, and top pitching prospect Andrew Painter is also slated to miss time with an elbow problem.