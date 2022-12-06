1h ago
Report: Phillies, Walker agree to four-year, $72 million deal
Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on a four-year, $72 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Walker, 30, played last season with the New York Mets where he posted a 12-5 record with a 3.49 earned-run average.
An all-star in 2021, Walker has a career 54-50 record with a 3.89 ERA split between the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, and Mets.
The move comes one day after the Phillies signed star shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal as they look to return to the World Series in 2024.