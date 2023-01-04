The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-handed pitcher Erich Uelman from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

Uelmen, 26, was designated for assignment by the Cubs after Drew Smyly was officially signed in December.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Player Draft, Uelmen debuted for the Cubs in 2022, where he appeared in 25 games.

He went 2-1 with a 4.67 earned runs against average, with 21 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

The Las Vegas, NV native held opposing right-handed batters to a .210 batting average in the majors last season.

Right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment to make space for Uelmen on the Phillies roster.