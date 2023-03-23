Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins exited his team's Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday with an apparent left knee injury.

With the Phillies leading 1-0 in the top of the second, Hoskins ran behind first base to field a Austin Meadows chopper before falling to the ground in obvious pain.

Awful news from the Phillies game: First baseman Rhys Hoskins is being carted off the field after suffering a non-contact left-knee injury trying to field a groundball. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 23, 2023

The 30-year-old Hoskins was then carted off the field.

A native of Sacramento, Hoskins is set to enter his seventh big-league season.

In 156 games last season, Hoskins batted .246 with 30 home runs, 79 runs batted in and a .794 OPS.

The Phillies are set to open their 2023 campaign on Marc. 30 against the Texas Rangers.