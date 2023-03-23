Phils' Hoskins exits with apparent knee injury
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins exited his team's Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday with an apparent left knee injury.
With the Phillies leading 1-0 in the top of the second, Hoskins ran behind first base to field a Austin Meadows chopper before falling to the ground in obvious pain.
The 30-year-old Hoskins was then carted off the field.
A native of Sacramento, Hoskins is set to enter his seventh big-league season.
In 156 games last season, Hoskins batted .246 with 30 home runs, 79 runs batted in and a .794 OPS.
The Phillies are set to open their 2023 campaign on Marc. 30 against the Texas Rangers.