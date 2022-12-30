HALIFAX — Philipp Krening and Roman Kechter each had a goal and an assist to lead Germany to its first win of the tournament, defeating Austria 4-2.

Thomas Heigl and Leon van der Linde also scored for the Germans, who bounced back from an 11-2 loss to Canada on Wednesday. Nikita Quapp made 31 saves.

Ian Scherzer and Jonas Dobnig scored Austria's first two goals of the tournament. Michael Sicher surrendered three goals on 10 shots before being pulled in favour of Thomas Pfarrmaier.

Pfarrmaier stopped 13-of-14 shots for the winless Austrians.

Germany is fourth in Group A with three points in three games and will face Czechia on Saturday to close out the preliminary round. Austria, meanwhile, finished last in the group with zero points in four games.

Regulation wins at the tournament are worth three points, overtime wins are worth two and overtime losses are worth one.