WASHINGTON -- — Alyssa Thomas scored 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added eight assists and the Phoenix Mercury took control in the third quarter, defeating the Washington Mystics 88-72 on Sunday night.

Phoenix outscored Washington 26-12 in the third quarter for a 10-point lead and pushed the advantage to 17 early in the fourth quarter. The Mystics went on a 9-0 run but the Mercury then scored eight straight to secure the game.

Satou Sabally scored 15 points for the Mercury (16-9), Kitija Laksa and Monique Akoa Makani both added 13 and Natasha Mack had 10.

Shakira Austin scored 20 points for Washington (12-13), which was coming off a win over Seattle the night before. Jade Melbourne and Sonia Citron had 13 apiece.

Melbourne's driving layup in the last second gave the Mystics a 23-21 lead after one quarter. There were 10 lead changes in the first quarter but Washington maintained a slim lead throughout the second and it was 46-42 at halftime.

Akoa Makani's 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 49-48 lead and the Mercury had a 55-53 lead when the game was stopped with 3:29 left in the third quarter while security dealt with a fan near the Phoenix bench. After that, the Mercury raced away. Thomas hit a jumper in the closing seconds for a 68-58 lead heading into the fourth quarter.