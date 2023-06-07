The Phoenix Suns and point guard Chris Paul have met to discuss his future with the franchise, including the possibility that the 38-year-old could be waived, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that Paul would prefer to stay with the Suns to play with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Whatever the Suns decide, Paul would prefer the Suns to make their decision quickly so, if they decide to waive him, he can enter the market as a free agent.

ESPN story on the Suns’ conversations with Chris Paul and his representatives Wednesday on the guard’s future with franchise: https://t.co/ZTshNtevBR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2023

Paul has two partially guaranteed seasons remaining on a four-year, $120 million contract he signed with the team prior to the 2021-22 season. Paul's contract would become fully guaranteed on June 28. If he is waived prior to that date, he will be guaranteed $15.8 million for 2023-24. The contract is non-guaranteed for 2024-25.If he is waived, the expectation is that the Suns will stretch his contract to create cap space.

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games with the Suns this past season. It was the lowest point-per-game average of his 18-year-career. Paul played seven playoff games this season but missed the final four games of the Suns second-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets due to a groin injury.

He was originally acquired by the Suns in November, 2020 via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and a 2022 1st round draft pick.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native has averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 assists, and 4,5 rebounds in his career. He is a 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection.

Paul was selected fourth overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft and went on to play 1,214 games with the Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Thunder, and Suns.