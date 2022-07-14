The Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers' four-year, $133 million offer sheet on Deandre Ayton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He added that the Suns matched the offer sheet as soon as it was received. Phoenix now cannot trade Ayton without his consent for a full year.

The Pacers signed Ayton to the offer sheet, the largest in NBA history, earlier on Thursday.

The 23-year-old averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 63.4% from the field. He was selected first overall by the Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft.

