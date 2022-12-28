The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of All-Star guard Devin Booker for at least four weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.

INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 28, 2022

The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the team's last nine games with a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks' time. He appeared in the team's Dec. 26 double-overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, but was forced to exit after only 4:20.

In his eighth season out of Kentucky, Booker has appeared in 29 games this season. He's averaged a career-high 27.1 points on .477 shooting, 5.6 assists and 4.6 boards over 34.6 minutes a night.

The Suns (20-15) currently sit fifth in the Western Conference, three games behind the conference-leading Nuggets. The team is in the midst of a six-game road trip and visits the Washington Wizards (14-21) later on Wednesday.