The Montreal Alouettes have added to their offensive line, signing former Seattle Seahawk Pier-Olivier Lestage, the team announced Sunday.

National offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage signed a deal with the Montreal Alouettes. He joins the team after spending more than a year with the Seattle Seahawks.



👉 https://t.co/9A5aIyqXnd pic.twitter.com/QZSpXiIEhj — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 31, 2022

Lestage, 24, was selected by the Alouettes in the second round (10th overall) in the 2021 CFL Draft. The former Université de Montréal Carabin signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks following the NFL Draft in May 2021. Lestage spent over a year in the NFL on the Seahawks’ practice roster, appearing in three exhibition games with them in 2021.

“We are very pleased with this addition. There is no doubt that Pier-Olivier will solidify our offensive line,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “We believed that his selection was a calculated risk because of the NFL, but we now realize that this choice could pay off for us.”

The Saint-Eustache, QC., native played three seasons with the Carabins, including time under Maciocia during his time at the collegiate level.

In 2019, Lestage was named a RSEQ first team All-Star and second team All-Canadian. Two years later, Lestage participated in the Tropical Bowl in Florida and the Gridiron College Showcase in Texas.

In addition, the Alouettes added American defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson and Canadian linebacker Eric Mezzalira to the practice roster.