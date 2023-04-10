The Ottawa Senators plan to qualify forward Alex DeBrincat even if the two sides can't come to a long-term deal, general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 on Monday.

DeBrincat, 25, is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season and the Senators will have to give him a qualifying offer of $9 million.

The 5-foot-8 winger was acquired by the Senators from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for three draft picks during the 2022 NHL Draft last June.

DeBrincat registered 27 goals and 66 points in 80 games this season, his first with the Senators.

Drafted 39th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Draft, Debrincat has 187 goals and 373 points in 448 career games split between the Blackhawks and Senators.