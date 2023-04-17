Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters that impending free-agent goaltender Cam Talbot will not be back next season.

Dorion met with reporters Monday morning to discuss the team's 2022-23 season and said Talbot was seeking a two-year deal, while the team was comfortable offering one. Dorion also said he and Talbot were apart on contract average annual value, too.

#Sens GM Pierre Dorion says goalie Cam Talbot will not be back next season. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) April 17, 2023

Talbot joined the Sens last off-season in a deal with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for goalie Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old went 17-14-2 in 36 games with a save percentage of .898 and a goals-against average of 2.93.

Meanwhile, Dorion commented on the future status of a few other players on Monday, saying the door is open for a return of Derrick Brassard, Austin Watson and Travis Hamonic on either one-year deals or professional tryouts.

He also said the team has interest in re-singing pending unrestricted free agent Alex DeBrincat, though they aren't sure if he wants to stay. Dorion added he wants to see where the team's ownership situation goes before making a decision on his 25-year-old winger.

#Sens want to sign Alex DeBrincat to a long-term contract. They aren't sure if he wants to stay. Wants to see where ownership goes before making a decision. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 17, 2023

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported last week DeBrincat has "no intention" of re-signing with the Sens and could be moved at this year's NHL Draft.

He had 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games this past season, his first in Ottawa after coming over in the deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.