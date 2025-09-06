MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension with Alpine through the 2028 season.

The deal was announced Saturday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix which Gasly surprisingly won in 2020 while racing for AlphaTauri.

“I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine,” Gasly said. “As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future.

“I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships. We’re all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story.”

Gasly signed a multiyear extension last year and Alpine said at the time it took him “into the 2025 season and beyond.”

The 29-year-old Gasly has five podium finishes, including two since joining Alpine. His best finish this season was sixth at Silverstone in July.

“We’re well prepared for the new era of Formula One, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future," said Flavio Briatore, who rejoined the team last year as executive advisor.

“Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period," Briatore added. "I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time.”

Alpine’s second seat remains up for grabs after Jack Doohan was dropped for Franco Colapinto six races into 2025. Neither Doohan nor Colapinto has scored a point for the team.

