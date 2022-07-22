Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois has accepted a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer from the Winnipeg Jets, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Friday.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has accepted his qualifying offer from the @NHLJets. One year, $6 million. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 22, 2022

The 24-year-old appeared in 81 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season, scoring 28 goals and registering 60 points.

Dubois was selected third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft, and he played there for three seasons before being traded to the Jets in the middle of the 2020-21 season.

The forward recorded career highs in assists and points in the 2018-19 season, his second in the league.

The Jets acquired Dubois in the trade that jettisoned Patrik Laine, who was drafted one pick ahead of Dubois in 2016. In 33 career Stanley Cup playoff games, Dubois has eight goals and 19 points.

He is coming off a two-year, $10 million contract which was signed with the Blue Jackets before he was traded.

The Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., native has 102 goals and 239 points in 361 career NHL games.

More to come.