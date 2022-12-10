TURIN, Italy — Canada's Piper Gilles and Poirier captured gold in ice dance at the ISU Grand Prix Final on Saturday.

Gilles and Poirier scored 129.71 for their free dance program to music from Madonna's "Evita," for a total score of 215.64.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won silver with 211.94, while Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy claimed the bronze (206.84).

The 30-year-old Gilles, and Poirier, 31, also won both their Grand Prix assignments this season -- Skate Canada International and Grand Prix Finland.

The world bronze medallists had never finished higher than fifth at the Grand Prix Final, which features the top six skaters or teams in each of the four disciplines after the Grand Prix circuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.