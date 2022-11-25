ESPOO, Finland — Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are the leaders after the short dance at figure skating's ISU Grand Prix Espoo.

The world bronze medallists scored 87.80 points Friday for their program to Lady Bri's "Do What I Do," for an almost seven-point lead over Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the U.S. (80.93). Americans Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomorenko are third (76.20).

Gilles and Poirier won gold at last month's Skate Canada International to open the season.

Canada's Keegan Messing is fourth after the men's short program with 80.12 points. Kevin Aymoz of France is the leader (88.96).

Canadian Madeline Schizas is fifth in women's singles. Loena Hendrickx scored 74.88 to top the leaderboard.

The free programs are Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.