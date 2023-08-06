Kyle Dubas has made his first big splash as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team landed three-time and reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday as part of a three-team trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

WE HAVE BIG TRADE NEWS TO ANNOUNCE 🚨



The Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round draft pick in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 6, 2023

The Pens will acquire Karlsson, Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round draft pick from the Sharks, as well as forward Rem Pitlick from the Canadiens. The Sharks will retain $1.5 million of Karlsson's $11.5 million salary.

The Sharks will receive a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund, and defenceman Jan Rutta from the Penguins. They will also receive forward Mike Hoffman from the Canadiens.

The Habs have acquired defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith, forward Nathan Legare, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Penguins.

“While it is always difficult to trade a player of the caliber of Erik Karlsson, this trade accomplishes several goals for our franchise,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier. “It adds two forwards to our roster who have proven ability to produce offensively at the NHL level, and solidifies our NHL defense corps. Additionally, acquiring another first round pick gives us the opportunity to continue fortifying our development system with high-end prospects and provides us some financial flexibility to add players as we see fit in the future.

“We want to thank Erik for his contributions in San Jose over the last four years and congratulate him on a remarkable and historic 2022-23 season. We wish Erik, his wife Melinda, Harlow and Stellan all the best in the future.”

Karlsson put together a career-season in 2022-23, recording 25 goals and 76 assists over 82 games. His 101 points was the 11th-best point total in the NHL and first among defenceman, 25 points better than Winnipeg Jets blueliner Josh Morrissey, who ranked second in the category. It was the first 100-point-plus campaign by a defenceman since the New York Rangers' Brian Leetch tallied 102 in 1991-1992.

It marked the first season Karlsson recorded more than 60 points since 2017-18, resulting in the third Norris Trophy victory of his 14-year career. The 33-year-old Swede also won the award for the NHL’s top defenceman in 2012 and 2015 during his time with the Ottawa Senators.

The deal marks the first trade of a reigning Norris winner since the Montreal Canadiens shipped Doug Harvey to the Rangers in 1961.

Since being selected 15th overall by the Sens in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Karlsson has scored 178 goals and 583 assists over 920 career games with Ottawa and San Jose. He also has eight goals and 45 assists over 67 playoff games with the Senators, but never appeared in the postseason with the Sharks.

Internationally, Karlsson has represented Sweden on a number of occasions, including at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi where Tre Kronor won a silver medal.

Karlsson still has four seasons left on his eight-year, $92 million contract he signed with the Sharks ahead of the 2019-2020 season.