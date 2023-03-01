The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Mikael is a versatile forward, able to play either wing or center, and contribute offensively. He has experience on both the power play and penalty kill and can add options to our lineup," said Penguins general manager Ron Hextall.

Granlund, 31, is signed through the 2024.25 season and carries an average annual value of $5 million.



Granlund, 31, has scored nine goals and 27 assists in 36 games this season. He is currently in the second year of a four-year, $20 million contract he signed in 2021 that carries an AAV of $5 million. The PRedators did not retain any of Granlund's salary.

In 729 career games with the Predators and Minnesota Wild, Granlund has 144 goals and 335 assists. He was originally selected ninth overall by the Wild in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Earlier, the Penguins traded forward Teddy Blueger to the Vegas Golden Knights in order to clear cap space.