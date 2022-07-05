UFA goalie market sure to heat up summer movement

The Pittsburgh Penguins reached a two-year, $3.6 million deal with goaltender Casey DeSmith on Tuesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.8 million for DeSmith, who was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency on July 13.

Welcome back, Casey!



— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 5, 2022

DeSmith, 30, posted 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 games with the Penguins this past season.

Undrafted in the NHL, DeSmith has a career record of 43-28-11 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 96 games, all with Pittsburgh.

The signing leaves with the Penguins with $21.4 million cap space with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang still slated to hit the open market next week. The team also has two restricted free agents to sign in Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen.