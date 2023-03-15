Recently-acquired defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to March 12, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday.

Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to March 12. pic.twitter.com/BzNfGCgVeW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 15, 2023

Kulikov joined the Penguins in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline.

Penguins reporter Taylor Haase reports the team will get some relief on Kulikov's $1.125 million contract.

The Penguins put Dmitry Kulikov on LTIR, giving them relief on his $1.125M cap hit. They can afford to recall a defenseman after Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta both left the game early last night.



Penguins didn’t practice today so no updates on their status until tomorrow’s skate. — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) March 15, 2023

Kulikov will be eligible to return to the lineup on April 6.

The 32-year-old from Lipetsk, Russia, has appeared in four games for the Penguins since the trade, registering one assist in those contests.

Kulikov has tallied three goals and 13 helpers in 65 games overall this season.

Poulin returns

The Penguins also welcomed back forward Sam Poulin following a three-month absence to take care of his mental health.

A message from Sam Poulin on Instagram (https://t.co/rosx8SxQti): pic.twitter.com/2mXWjPHomA — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 15, 2023

Poulin, 23, has one assist in three games for the Penguins this season.