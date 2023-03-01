Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Brock McGinn and defenceman Mark Friedman cleared waivers on Wednesday.

McGinn, 29, has 10 goals and 16 points in 60 games this season. He is signed through the 2024-2025 season season at a cap hit of $2.75 million.

A second-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012, McGinn had 12 goals and 22 points in 64 games with the Penguins last season, his first with the team.

McGinn is currently in the second season of a four-year, $11 million contract signed with Pittsburgh in free agency in 2021.

Friedman, 27, has one goal in 11 games this season with the Penguins. He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $775,000.

Placed on waivers Wednesday were David Gust of the Chicago Blackhawks and goaltender Evan Cormier, who signed a one-year two-way deal with the Winnipeg Jets.