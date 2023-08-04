Jake Guentzel has gone under the knife.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Friday that the 28-year-old forward has undergone ankle surgery and will be reevaluated in 12 weeks.

Guentzel will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

The surgery was performed on August 2 by Dr. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics.

A native of Omaha, NE, Guentzel is heading into his eighth NHL season. He appeared in 78 games last year, tallying 36 goals and 37 assists, and was named an All-Star for the second time.

In 453 career games with the Pens, Guentzel has 197 goals and 217 assists.

Originally taken with the 77th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft out of the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers, Guentzel was a member of the Penguins, 2017 Stanley Cup-winning team.

He is entering the final year of a five-year, $30 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024.