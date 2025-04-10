Kyle Dubas will head Canada's effort at next month's IIHF World Championship.

Hockey Canada announced Thursday the Pittsburgh Penguins general manager will serve in the same capacity in Sweden and Denmark. Dubas was associate GM in 2024.

"Kyle is an excellent general manager, and his recent experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off and last year’s Men’s Worlds will be beneficial in building and leading Canada’s National Men’s Team as it looks to reclaim gold at the IIHF World Championship," Canada executive director Doug Armstrong said in a statement. “Kyle has great relationships with players and staff throughout the NHL, and as a member of management group for the 2026 Olympics, we are confident he is the best person to lead Team Canada in Stockholm and Herning this May."

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Dubas is in his second season with the Pens as president and GM. He previously spent a decade in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, including five years as GM.

The worlds get underway on May 9. Canada will play in Group A alongside Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia, Austria, France and Slovenia.

Team Canada finished in fourth place in last year's tournament in Czechia.

Canada has won a record 28 golds at the worlds with their last victory coming in 2023.