The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Jason Spezza as assistant general manager.

He will report directly to president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas and assist management in all hockey operations departments.

Spezza spent last season as a special advisor to Dubas with the Toronto Maple Leafs after wrapping up his 19-year NHL playing career.

"After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto," said Dubas. "He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility. His move from the roster to the front office staff also helped make the hockey operations department, coaching staff and playing roster a more cohesive and collaborative unit. We are thrilled to have Jason join the Pittsburgh Penguins today as he will add a great perspective to our club, and we are excited to watch him reach his potential in management."

In 1,248 career NHL games, the Mississauga, Ont., product scored 363 goals with 995 points split between the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Maple Leafs. The 40-year-old was named an NHL All-Star twice in his career and won gold with Team Canada at the 2015 men's World Championships.