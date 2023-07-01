The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenceman Ryan Graves to a six-year, $27 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

The contract runs through the 2028.29 and carries an average annual value of $4.5 million. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2023

Graves, 27, played last season with the New Jersey Devils where he recorded eight goals and 26 points in 78 games.

He also added an assist in 10 playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games during the second round.

The 6-foot 5 defenceman was acquired by the Devils from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a draft pick in July of 2021.

Drafted 110th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2013 draft. Graves has 28 goals and 100 points in his 302-game career split between the Avalanche and the Devils.

Graves is coming off a three-year, $9.5 million deal he signed with the Avalanche in October of 2020.

The Yarmouth, N.S., native represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Finland where he recorded two goals and seven points in 10 games en route to a silver medal.