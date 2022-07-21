How much involvement did Crosby have in Malkin, Letang signings?

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year, $6.4 million contract on Thursday.

Kapanen, who was a restricted free agent and had filed for salary arbitration, will carry a cap hit of $3.2 million.

The 25-year-old posted 11 goals and 32 points in 79 games last season, adding three assists in seven games.

He is coming off a three-year, $9.6 million contract signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, which also carried a cap hit of $3.2 million.

Selected 22nd overall by Pittsburgh in the 2014 NHL Draft, Kapanen was re-acquired by the Penguins from the Maple Leafs in 2020 for a package that included a first-round pick. He has 63 goals and 152 points in 321 career games between the two teams.