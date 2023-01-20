Button explains how the Sens were able to take down Crosby, Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team reported on Friday.

Kasperi Kapanen is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.



Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling will be game-time decisions.



Kris Letang, Josh Archibald, and Jan Rutta will not play tonight. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 20, 2023

Kapanen, 26, had just over 10 minutes of ice time during Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.

The 6-foot-1 winger has six goals and 17 points in 35 games this season.

This is Kapanen's second stint in the Penguins organization after being re-acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in August of 2020.

The Penguins have been bitten by the injury bug of late with defencemen Jeff Petry, Kris Letang, Jan Rutta, and forwards Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling all having missed time.

Petry and Poehling are considered to be game-time decisions when the Penguins host the Senators on Friday night, while the trio of Letang, Archibald, and Rutta have already been ruled out.

Petry, 35, has missed the team's last 16 games with a lower-body injury and has three goals and 12 points in 28 games this season.

Poehling, 24, missed the last eight games with an upper-body injury and has four goals and eight points in 31 games.

Letang, 34, has been ruled out since Dec. 28 with an illness and has two goals and 16 points in 29 games.

Archibald, 30, hasn't played since Dec. 18 due to a lower-body injury and has four goals and six points in 30 games.

Rutta, 32, missed the Penguins' last two games with an upper-body injury and has three goals and eight points in 42 games this season.