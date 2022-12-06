Insider Trading: Is a new contract on the horizon for Monahan in Montreal?

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang skated in full gear Tuesday morning prior to the team's session, according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Letang suffered a stroke last Monday, but did have a brief skate last Thursday, with head coach Mike Sullivan stating he was not cleared beyond that for any hockey-related activites.

Kris Letang (stroke) was in full gear skating and doing some hockey-like work with Penguins assistant coach prior to their AM skate Tuesday. — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) December 6, 2022

"So (Letang) is active. He continues to go through some testing. But he’s being closely monitored by our team of doctors that are advising him every day, and advising us every day. Obviously, we will err on the side of caution with this one," said Sullivan last week.

The 35-year-old from Montreal, Que., missed over two months of the 2014 season due to a stroke. At the time, testing revealed that he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart. He has played 543 regular season games and 69 playoff games since his initial stroke.

Letang has one goal and 12 points in 21 games this season.

In 17 seasons, all with the Penguins, Letang has scored 145 goals and added 517 assists in 962 regular season games. He is the franchise's all-time leader among defencemen in regular season and playoff games played, goals, assists and points.