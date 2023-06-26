Penguins' Letang wins Bill Masterton Trophy
Kris Letang - The Canadian Press
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang won the Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who exemplifies the quality of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.
Letang won the award over finalists Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock.
The 36-year-old suffered the second stroke of his NHL career during the 2022-23 campaign and returned to action 12 days later.
Letang led all Penguins in ice time during the regular season at 24:51 and registered 11 goals and 29 points in 43 games.
