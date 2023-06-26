Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang won the Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who exemplifies the quality of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

For his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game, Kris Letang (@Letang_58) is your 2022-23 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner! 👏 #NHLAwards



Well deserved, Kris! pic.twitter.com/UPnKeAjKVJ — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

Letang won the award over finalists Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock.

The 36-year-old suffered the second stroke of his NHL career during the 2022-23 campaign and returned to action 12 days later.

Letang led all Penguins in ice time during the regular season at 24:51 and registered 11 goals and 29 points in 43 games.

More to come.