Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker will be out long-term, head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Wednesday.

Coach Sullivan provided some injury updates after today's practice: Jeff Petry is going to be longer-term with an upper body injury. Jason Zucker is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and will not be traveling on the upcoming road trip. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 14, 2022

Petry, 35, suffered an apparent arm injury during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres after he was hit into the boards by Sabres forward Alex Tuch and is considered to be out "longer-term", according to Sullivan

The 6-foot-3 defenceman was traded to the Penguins, along with forward Ryan Poehling, from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenceman Mike Matheson and a draft pick last offseason.

Petry has three goals and 12 points in 28 games in Pittsburgh this season.

Zucker, 30, is out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

The 5-foot-11 winger last played during Monday's 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars where he registered just over 17 minutes in ice time with two assists.

Zucker has not played more than 41 games during the last two seasons while dealing with nagging lower-body injuries and undergoing core muscle injury repair on Jan. 26.

"We feel bad for [Zucker] because he's played extremely well for us this year and finally put a string of games together where he's been in the lineup," Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. "It's been a struggle just keeping him healthy since he's been a Penguin. We're hopeful we're not going to lose him too long here."

The Newport Beach, Calif. native has six goals and 20 points in 27 games this season.

Neither Petry or Zucker require surgery at this point, according to Sullivan.