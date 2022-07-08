1h ago
Penguins select Devlin in sixth round of NHL Draft
The Pittsburgh Penguins selected centre Luke Devlin in the sixth round, 182nd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Devlin, the son of Toronto Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin, played for St. Andrew's College last season where he registered 19 goals and 47 points in 44 CAHS games.
The 18-year-old also represented the United States at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he scored a goal in four games.
Devlin is slated to attend Cornell University of the NCAA next season.