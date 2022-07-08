The Pittsburgh Penguins selected centre Luke Devlin in the sixth round, 182nd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft on Friday.

Devlin, the son of Toronto Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin, played for St. Andrew's College last season where he registered 19 goals and 47 points in 44 CAHS games.

The 18-year-old also represented the United States at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he scored a goal in four games.

Devlin is slated to attend Cornell University of the NCAA next season.